Nasuni, an enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, has announced further investment and expansion into the French market, strengthening its European presence.

The company’s data platform built for hybrid cloud supports enterprises facing growing unstructured data volumes with scalability, built-in security, fast edge performance, and AI-ready data.

Organisations across France are embracing the AI revolution, a market which is set to grow by over 28% from 2024 to 2030. This is unearthing a critical need for enterprises to unlock unstructured data repositories and curate AI-ready data. In parallel, the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape in France (the fifth most attacked country by ransomware) is putting enterprise data at risk.

Operating in France since 2017, Nasuni is experiencing strong demand from organisations across France and Europe for its data platform. The company says that organisations rely on Nasuni to turn unstructured data into rich repositories in order to drive AI implementations across their businesses, while strengthening cyber resilience and cutting infrastructure costs.

Nasuni’s client roster already includes nine of France’s top 50 market cap companies, with customers including the likes of Pernod Ricard, TBWA, Colas, Safran, and France Habitation.

“We’re seeing a rapid rise of forward-thinking French businesses undergoing cloud transformations to accelerate AI implementations and secure data in the face of evolving ransomware threats,” says Chris Addis, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Nasuni. “Our expansion in the French market across sales, technical sales, and partnerships reflects the growing demands we’re seeing for the Nasuni File Data Platform in supporting enterprises with these challenges and driving growth. We are excited to have now achieved critical mass in France, and this rapid growth alongside the growth of our partner network marks an exciting time for Nasuni as we continue to expand operations in Europe.”

Nasuni’s key partnerships in France include arcITek, an innovative French IT services provider. Together, Nasuni and arcITek support French businesses by accelerating cloud transformations, delivering robust cyber resiliency, and enabling successful AI implementations. Nasuni also works closely with hyperscalers Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud, and supports enterprise customers across a host of different sectors in France, with a focus on automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, engineering, and energy.

“It’s an exciting time as enterprises are rapidly adopting AI to drive efficiencies and innovation, and accelerating cloud transformations to enable this,” notes Taniel Doniguian, President at arcITek. “It’s great to see French businesses adopting modern data platforms to drive their business growth, and we’re delighted to work with Nasuni to provide this critical solution. We support enterprises in implementing these technologies and Nasuni has been a key partner of ours for a number of years, helping us to provide firms with the efficient and secure ability to access and manage their unstructured file data while readying for the adoption of GenAI.”

Nasuni’s expansion in the French market follows another year of strong momentum for the company, as it added more than 120 new large enterprise customers across all verticals in 2023.

