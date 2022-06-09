The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, has certified the master’s degree in Cyber Security at University of Gloucestershire as part of its programme to recognise high-quality courses.

The NCSC – the UK’s technical authority on cyber security – runs its certified degree programme to help set a high standard of cyber security teaching across higher education and enable students to make informed decisions about the range of courses on offer at UK universities.

The University’s NCSC-certified MSc Cyber Security course is designed for those who would like to develop a career as a cyber security professional, or to take a leading technical or managerial role.

Delivered by the University’s School of Computing and Engineering, the course is suitable for those from a computer science or information technology education background, or those with no formal studies in computer science but with a significant interest in cyber security.

The announcement about the certification for the University’s MSc Cyber Security course comes hard on the heels of news of another major cyber boost for Gloucestershire announced by GFirst LEP – based at the Growth Hub at the University’s Oxstalls Campus – and the Department of International Trade (DIT) that will support the county’s already well-established cyber security cluster.

Gloucestershire has been chosen by the DIT to be showcased as a world-leading cyber cluster through the High Potential Opportunities (HPO) programme, which aims to help accelerate the growth of business and industry, boost local job creation and prosperity, and strengthen the UK’s sectorial advantage.

Gloucestershire’s strengths in cyber activity will be promoted to targeted DIT teams located in British Embassies and consulates across the world, highlighting the compelling reasons why overseas cyber firms should choose Gloucestershire as they expand their international activities.

Professor Kamal Bechkoum, Head of the School of Computing and Engineering at the University, says: “We’re delighted that our Master’s degree course in Cyber Security has been certified by the National Cyber Security Centre as part of its programme to recognise high-quality courses.

“We develop our cyber and computer degree programmes in partnership with industry leaders, to equip our students with the very latest skills that businesses need.

“This means that 100% of students on our cyber and computer degree programmes secure graduate employment or further study at the end of their courses.

“Many of our cyber and computing students stay in the county following their graduation, further boosting Gloucestershire’s claims to be the cyber capital of the UK.”