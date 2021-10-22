Kohler Power Systems has increased its participation on the BIM Object portal, listing more than 100 EMEA products including large diesel generators for hyperscale data centre applications.

BIM Object is one of the world’s leading Building Information Modelling (BIM) platforms. Architects, engineers, and other stakeholders use it to create and manage data during the design, construction, and operation of large infrastructure projects.

Kohler’s participation in BIM Object underscores its commitment to digitalization – making detailed product information visible and accessible to key customers. Collaboration is improved, allowing early design decisions that achieve maximum impact with the least cost and effort, resulting in optimal designs that are implemented on time and within budget.

BIM essentially brings digital transformation to the construction industry worldwide. Large projects using traditional management approaches are prone to mistakes, delays, and budget overruns because they involve numerous stakeholders in diverse disciplines and multiple organisations who must all exchange information.

By replacing this ad-hoc process with a central, digital platform available to all on a global scale, every supplier can upload detailed product information comprising text, 2D/3D drawings, pictures, and videos. BIM becomes a single source of truth to inform architects’ and engineers’ design decisions. And this information becomes available at an earlier design and specification stage, meaning more impactful decisions become possible with lower cost and effort.

Kohler Power Systems EMEA products on the site include its entire KD diesel generator range for data centre applications. Although power ratings vary from 40kVA to 4MW, the emphasis is on the larger sizes, as these benefit most from the BIM Object approach. The KD SERIES gensets powered by KOHLER engines and the X-SERIES gensets powered by Mitsubishi, Baudouin and Doosan engines are currently available. And morein few months to complete those ranges.

Accessories and options such as silencers, acoustic canopies, fuel systems and exhaust pipes are also shown. These allow users to lay out 3D models of generator installations, and experiment easily with different products and variants.

“The depth and range of product information and onward links available – from detailed technical specifications and drawings to regional availability – allows our customers’ architects and engineers to plan, design and construct in a smarter, faster and sustainable manner. It provides better visualization of the project from start to finish,” comments Erwan Cabon, Pricing Supervisor, “It also provides better control of the equipment being installed on large data centre projects, resulting in cost-savings and shorter project deadlines.”

Carbon continues: “For example, we have a Revit video of our Port of Djibouti installation, showing all construction onsite, from generators to fuel tanks, high voltage enclosures, transformers, pipes, cables and cable trays. This allows the customer to visualize their site’s appearance and layout, and make modifications if appropriate.”

All the major manufacturers now share their products on the BIM Object platform. Designers, engineers and other stakeholders are increasingly demanding a digital approach, with suppliers expected to accommodate this need to ensure eligibility for project tendering.