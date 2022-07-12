The UK Cyber Security Council, International Cyber Expo and ITN Business will be co-creators of a unique news-style programme produced to raise awareness and understanding of cyber security.

The information age has brought enormous economic and social progress to many parts of the world and has proved to be a powerful tool for connectivity, freedom and innovation. The rise in ever more sophisticated internet-based technologies will further accelerate the way organisations and communities communicate and share information.

The increased reliance on connected, online systems has made businesses more vulnerable to cyber attacks, while encouraging more cyber crime. Companies need to be more strategic, diligent and vigilant when it comes to maintaining best security practices. Ensuring the safety and security of cyberspace is vital for a rapidly expanding digital economy.

Anchored by ITN Business presenter Sharon Thomas, ‘Securing Our Future’ will raise awareness of cyber threats faced by individuals and organisations in the UK and the ongoing response and solutions to these threats. The programme will highlight the work being done by the UK Cyber Security Council in supporting the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy, to make the UK the safest place to live and work online, and its aims to leverage all available expertise, relevant standards and guidance to deliver practical advice to the profession.

The programme will also look at the latest cyber security technology and the career opportunities that are available in the sector, including the numerous pathways to a career in cyber via certification and educational courses. Featuring expert interviews, news items and reporter-led sponsored editorial profiles from leading organisations filmed on location, the programme will launch at International Cyber Expo, 27 and 28 September 2022 at Olympia London, and will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign.

Simon Hepburn, CEO, UK Cyber Security Council says: “Cyber security is a fast-evolving discipline and one that is of genuine national importance. At the UK Cyber Security Council, we’re working strategically with the government to help it achieve its ambition to make the UK the safest place to work and live online.

“One of the ways we’re doing this is through introducing chartered standards for the industry, which we’re currently in the process of piloting. However, we also need to reach into diverse communities right across the UK to help educate them about the importance of cyber security. And we need to work with these communities and stakeholders across business and academia to create clear and engaging careers paths into the industry.

“As we seek to achieve those aims, it’s great to have partnered with ITN to create a programme that can help raise awareness of the importance of cyber security with people across the UK.”

Professor Ciaran Martin CB, Advisory Council Chair, International Cyber Expo comments: “This is a really important and welcome initiative. It brings together two things. First, the International Cyber Expo creates a space where specific, positive action in pursuit of better cyber security can be developed. Second, the partnership with ITN business is critical for promoting awareness of those solutions. I am delighted we have the prestige of ITN Business and the quality of Sharon Thomas’s broadcasting to help us.”

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Productions Industry News concludes: “We are very much looking forward to working with UKCSC to produce a programme that will create a broader public understanding of the variety of online and cyberspace threats faced in the UK daily. We hope the programme provides a platform to share knowledge and learnings with the cyber security community and shines a light on the great work being done to keep the UK safe.”