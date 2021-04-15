Infovista has announced that TMC, has awarded the Ipanema Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) platform a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. This is the third consecutive year that Infovista has won the SD-WAN Product of the Year category.

“Infovista’s recognition comes from our commitment to helping customers drive successful digital transformation strategies with Ipanema SD-WAN,” says Kristian Thyregod, President Global Enterprise, Infovista. “It is a testament to our innovation in delivering high performance network solutions in a rapid, non-disruptive deployment model, with a novel approach to cutting edge, cloud-native security for a multi-cloud enabled network Ipanema SD-WAN is the catalyst that is transforming our customer’s network and increasing business agility, in complex edge environments.”

Ipanema SD-WAN is delivered with flexible, consumption-based licensing that enables the enterprise to easily scale capacity up or down as the business requires. Ipanema SD-WAN can be deployed in as little as 1/10th the time of the typical SD-WAN deployment and offers the only zero-touch, risk-free path to SD-WAN.

“Congratulations to Infovista for receiving a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” comments Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Ipanema SD-WANhas demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software-Defined Wide Area Networking. I look forward to continued excellence from Infovistain 2021 and beyond.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.