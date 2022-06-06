Infinidat has announced the appointment of James Lewis as Channel Director, EMEA and APJ. Infinidat says that it is committed to building a world-class channel partner network and Lewis’ extensive experience in the channel will significantly enhance an already highly regarded team of channel storage experts.

Lewis is an experienced International Sales Director with a proven track record in the enterprise IT, storage, and network security industries. His broad industry experience includes roles involving cyber security, Storage Area Networks (SAN), enterprise storage, IT service management, IT strategy, professional services, cloud computing and virtual computing environments.

Based in Frankfurt, Lewis will have responsibility for Infinidat’s EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, including Japan. Lewis served in the US Military before embarking on his technology sales career. Most recently, he worked for Data Interchange as Head of Channel Sales and was the Strategy and Growth Officer for Altdata Technology Solutions, focusing on the cyber security market. He also spent 15 years at EMC and RSA, based in London and Frankfurt, where he built up comprehensive experience in the recruitment, enablement, and leadership of channel partners and distributors.

“I am very excited to be joining such an inspiring team at Infinidat, a company I have always admired for its unique combination of technical innovation and customer excellence. Infinidat is very highly regarded and the company’s powerful brand reputation will only get stronger as the pace towards consolidating storage estates continues to quicken,” says James Lewis, Channel Director, EMEA & APJ at Infinidat.

“We are delighted to be welcoming James Lewis. The success of our channel partners is at the core of Infinidat’s strategy and results, so finding the right person for this role has been of the utmost importance. These are exciting times and through his leadership our EMEA & APJ channel teams will achieve even greater things,” comments Richard Bradbury, Senior Vice President EMEA & APJ at Infinidat.