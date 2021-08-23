Founders of a new tech platform have today said it will help innovators to solve the big global challenges of our generation as set out in the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and recent UN IPCC report.

The team from Bristol, UK, are developing Solverboard specifically for the innovation and change leaders who will be tasked with creating long-term, sustainable change in their industries.

SDG-related market opportunities are forecast to be worth at least $12 trillion a year in revenue and savings by 2030, and will generate at least 380 million jobs. SDG hot spot industries such as Energy and Food have the potential to grow 2-3 times faster than average GDP over the next 10-15 years.

Solverboard will be the only innovation management platform focused on powering a sustainable future through strategy-led innovation, allowing businesses to align their innovation portfolio directly with their business mission and goals.

Co-Founders Philip Atherton, Charlie Widdows, and Tim Marsh have been helping businesses overcome their innovation blockers while working on the development of the platform.

Now they are pledging to support them on their journey to 2030 and recently shared innovators’ solutions to one of the key SDGs – achieving Net Zero.

Solverboard has been backed by the Istoria Group, a collective of creative agencies who are passionate about bringing their clients’ ideas to life through design and innovation.

The group is recognised as an industry leader in sustainability, with their design agency Ignition becoming the first events business in the UK to receive the top standard for sustainable event management, known as ISO 20121.

Philip Atherton, Co-Founder of Solverboard, explains: “Creating a sustainable future is the biggest task of our generation, and the SDGs are our universal call-to-action. At a business level it’s the innovation, change, and transformation managers who are going to be creating the solutions.

“Many businesses are stepping up but the reality is that most are not ready to seize these opportunities. That’s why we’re building Solverboard specifically for the innovators and change-makers. If we get it right, everyone wins.”

Charlie Widdows, Co-Founder of Solverboard, says: “We’ve asked business leaders and innovators to share their solutions to some of the big challenges, such as achieving Net Zero, and we know there are creative ideas out there.

“Yet incremental changes are no longer sufficient; the exponential challenges such as those set out in the recent IPCC report demand exponential solutions. Solverboard will allow these ideas to be shaped into real-world solutions quickly and efficiently.”

Tim Marsh, Co-Founder and lead developer on the platform, says: “Initially Solverboard was an idea management platform, but we’ve spent the past two years developing it into an all-in-one platform that allows businesses to capture ideas, align them with their business goals, test them, turn them into projects and measure their value.

“Ultimately this will allow businesses to adopt new mindsets, build new business models, and develop disruptive technologies that will drive positive impact at scale.”

Claire Menzies, Chairwoman at Istoria Group, comments: “As part of Istoria Group, Solverboard underwent accelerated development prior to launch, exemplifying the Group’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurialism. We couldn’t be more delighted with Solverboard’s vision, thoroughness and depth of research during this period and are now very proud to see the business and its superb proposition set sail. We are particularly hoping to see Solverboard used for positive change in business sustainability, a field of activity we consider fundamental to all our futures.”