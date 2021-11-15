Arc Solutions has been awarded Best Data Centre / Edge Service Innovation at the Global Carrier Awards 2021. It has been recognised for its work in rapidly expanding its network ecosystem, and launching a Middle Eastern pan-regional connectivity platform to fill the gap in the market for on-demand, intra-regional connectivity for cloud and content providers, carriers and enterprises.

The Global Carrier Awards represent wholesale telecoms’ largest face-to-face awards and industry celebration, taking place at London’s annual flagship event Capacity Europe. The Awards are judged by an independent, expert panel from across the telecoms sector, all with immense experience and knowledge to help them select the best in the industry.

Connectivity and infrastructure deployments inside the Middle East are complex and involve managing numerous parties, navigating distinctive legal and regulatory frameworks, and aligning product and service characteristics. Arc is solving these challenges with its data centre interconnection network designed to simplify connectivity across growing ecosystems in the Middle East.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our continual efforts to simplify and give customers control of their connectivity in the Middle East,” says Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc. “We are expanding our reach into new data centres across the region with our pan-regional ecosystem of infrastructure that can be consumed simply, efficiently and cost effectively. We are proud to support our customers by innovating in the lowest possible human touch, the greatest degree of automation and highest degree of efficiency.”

​​Arc’s pan-regional software-defined networking (SDN) platform allows customers to access partners spread across the region’s data centres, with scalable, flexible, zero-touch connectivity built and designed on future-proof technology.

“Our software-defined infrastructure platform for the Middle East provides simple and seamless inter-regional connectivity that supports innovation, transformation and growth of the digital economy in the region,” comments Jaishankar. “We’re making local and global connectivity seamless for carriers, as well as making it simple for hyperscalers to land and expand in the region with a suite of data centre and connectivity services.”

Arc’s leading edge software and network technology can support innovative new products to scale quickly and effectively. Its network has been built to deliver latency hyper-sensitive service types such as financial trading services, real time gaming and live TV broadcast and streaming, as well as secure services for government agencies and the financial services sector.