G42 Cloud and VAST Data have joined forces in an ambitious strategic partnership to reimagine the future of data-intensive AI computing. G42 Cloud has selected the VAST Data Platform to build a central data foundation for a global network of AI supercomputers and to store and learn from hundreds of petabytes of data.

With a strong focus on harnessing the potential of high-performance computing, G42 Cloud is at the forefront of driving transformative advancements in the UAE and beyond. Leveraging the power of AI to deliver superior performance, it is furthering the development of a powerful AI-optimised cloud infrastructure, designed to make organisations more intuitive, agile and effective in addressing real world challenges.

The strategic partnership demonstrates the scale and power of VAST Data’s new approach to building distributed data systems for enterprises and AI service providers. As part of this partnership, the VAST Data Platform will serve as a central multi-tenant and secure data platform that scales capacity and performance to power a multi-architecture high performance computing system as well as the recently announced world’s largest AI supercomputer, Condor Galaxy. In total, a single VAST Data cluster will support multiple ExaFLOPs of AI supercomputing capability.

G42 Cloud chose to partner with VAST Data due to its simplicity, scalability, resilience, and overall cost of ownership benefits. The platform, built on VAST’s Disaggregated Shared-Everything Architecture (DASE), offers G42 Cloud the scalability in both performance and size needed for exascale AI and high performance computing (HPC). Additionally, it provides a global namespace and the multi-tenancy features essential for zero-trust cloud environments.

