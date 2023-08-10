Big Data London, organised by Reed Exhibitions (RX), has unveiled its keynote lineup with renowned astronaut, Major Tim Peake, CMG, and the first British European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut to visit the International Space Station, set to headline the event. The exhibition and conference will run on 20 and 21 September 2023 at Olympia, London.

Previously an Army Air Corp officer and test pilot, Tim Peake’s work on the ISS and active engagement with the public has made him a role model to millions. He will explain how technology such as AI has made missions to the international space station possible. His closing keynote session will take place at 4:40pm on 21 September in the Y-Axis keynote theatre.

The Big Data LDN keynotes are the centrepiece of the content programme and for 2023, it will be running two keynote theatres in parallel at opposing ends of the hall (x-axis and y-axis). Both theatres will be packed with leading subject matter experts presenting the latest intelligence and opinion on the industry’s hottest topics.

The organisation connects data visionaries and real-world pioneers to deliver cutting-edge practical advice to delegates and in addition to Tim Peake, the keynote track will also feature speakers including:

Libby Liu, CEO at Whistleblower Aid, will present on the Y-Axis stage on 20 September from 15:20 – 15:50, to discuss ethics at the cutting-edge of innovation, and shed light on the importance of data privacy and ethics in the digital age. Libby has represented some of the most impactful big tech whistleblowers of the last several years, including Meta’s Frances Haugen and Twitter’s former Security Lead, Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko. She will speak to what big tech whistleblowers have in common, the ethical dilemmas they face long before their stories shake the foundations of companies and industries, what they grapple with, what motivates them and how they can blow the whistle safely and legally.

Ela Osterberger from Wetransfer, will present at 14:40 – 15:10, in the Data Strategy Theatre on 21 September to discuss ‘Data Strategy 101: The Essential Guide’ and why your company almost certainly needs one, how to assess what’s required, what it should include and how to evolve it. The focus of this session will be a practical take home on the importance of how to implement a data strategy at scale that you can implement right away.

Gary Cronin, Director Digital Transformation, Data Engineering and Insights, Grant Thornton, will deep dive into technical data governance and unlocking the power of data assets on 21 September, 13:20 -13:50. Gary will discuss the world of data modelling, focusing on lineage, provenance, and auditability of data platforms to explore how businesses can build a robust data infrastructure that enables them to reverse data transactions and provide transparency for better decision-making and data-driven insights.

The event aims to join together industry leaders, data professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the limitless potential of data-driven technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives and consultants from over 180 exhibiting organisations to explore effective solutions to address their data challenges and develop a robust data-driven strategy for their businesses.

The event will feature a lineup of participating organisations with renowned names such as ITV, Porsche, Google, Microsoft, Bank of England, The AA, EDF, OVO, Jaguar Land Rover, Expedia, Experian, M&C Saatchi, HelloFresh and Lloyds Banking Group.

Registration for the event is now open, and interested participants can secure their spots for free here.