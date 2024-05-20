Flexnode, a leading-edge digital infrastructure company reimagining digital infrastructure, recently unveiled its groundbreaking edge data centre at the International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2024 conference.

ITW is a gathering of global digital infrastructure experts, and Flexnode marked the occasion by introducing its state-of-the-art data centre, which the company believes will transform edge computing by delivering unmatched flexibility, scalability and efficiency for businesses navigating dynamic and distributed environments.

“Our mission is to redefine data centre procurement and consumption in the most comprehensive way possible, and we were incredibly excited to introduce Flexnode to the world at ITW,” says Andrew Lindsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexnode. “Our customised, sustainable solutions address various client challenges and requirements, spanning architectural design to operational intricacies. Our data centres are designed to support present-day needs and efficiently adapt and scale as needs and industry requirements grow and change.”

Founded by Andrew Lindsey and Robert Mazer in 2019, Flexnode is seeking to reimagine the built environment through bespoke and immersive design, efficient, DFMA-centric construction, and advanced operation of high-performance, liquid-cooling-enabled data centres. With a holistic, industry-first focus on bridging conceptual, customisable architecture with achievable, rapidly deployable engineering, Flexnode is attempting to disrupt data centre build and deployment assumptions to deliver a new era of visionary data management solutions that empower AI and other dense, demanding next-gen applications in any environment.

Key features include:

Adaptable Design: The adaptable architecture of Flexnode’s solution enables businesses to deploy data centre capacity incrementally, matching infrastructure growth with evolving demand seamlessly.

Scalability: Flexnode’s solution allows businesses to rapidly scale capacity up or down, ensuring they can respond to changing requirements without costly overprovisioning or downtime.

Edge Optimisation: Flexnode’s solution minimises latency and optimises performance for latency-sensitive workloads, enhancing the end-user experience.

Sustainability and Efficiency: By leveraging advanced cooling technologies and energy-efficient components, Flexnode delivers industry-leading levels of efficiency, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Flexnode has already established itself as a significant player in the next generation of the data centre industry, and has compiled a seasoned team of experts in their respective fields. It has received numerous accolades and investments, including being named as a recipient of a Department of Energy Advanced Research Project Agency (ARPA-E) grant for $3.5m (£2.7m) under the COOLERCHIPS program. Flexnode also recently raised a seed investment round, led by San Francisco-based Zacua Ventures, which also included recognisable VCs such as Yes VC and key strategic industry partners like Arup, JE Dunn,SHoP Architects and DivcoWest.