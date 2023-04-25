To help data centres simultaneously cut costs and boost efficiency, GF Piping Systems will display comprehensive corrosion- and maintenance-free piping systems as well as pre-fabrication support at Data Centre World 2023, hosted in Frankfurt am Main, Germany from10-11 May.

Data centres are essential in the modern world to store and safeguard all of our data. We have globally produced and consumed around 100ZB of data in 2022, and it will already be around 180ZB in 2025, as forecasted by Destatis. Additional data centres must be constructed quickly and without delay in order to make space for more data. And these new facilities need to be operated sustainably, ideally as net zero buildings.

GF Piping Systems supports the increasing construction speed needed for data centres with off-site manufacturing solutions, advanced engineering, Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing and COOL-FIT, a pre-insulated plastic piping system that optimises a wide range of refrigeration applications. It was developed as a solution to help data centres increase their energy efficiency. A PE100 vapour-tight carrier pipe, a highly effective and insulating foam, and an outer jacket made of high-density polyethylene make up the system’s three components in one. The carrier pipe has smooth inner surfaces that prevent deposits, so it is corrosion- and maintenance-free. Moreover, a 30% better energy efficiency than metal alternatives is achieved by combining the low thermal conductivity of polyethylene with the highly efficient foam.

Mark Stuart, Sales Director Data Centres Europe at GF Piping Systems, says, “We are aware of the challenges the industry faces; and therefore, we are pioneering innovation to make liquid cooling applications a reality for data centres of all sizes across the world, creating connections for life.”