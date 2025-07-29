DCNN supports new National Data Centre Day initiative

Author: Joe Peck

DCNN is proud to support the launch of National Data Centre Day, a new annual awareness initiative recognising the critical role that data centres play in powering the UK’s digital economy, public services, and AI-driven future.

Taking place each year on 12 September, the day is set to commemorate the moment in 2021 when data centres were formally recognised by the UK Government as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

This classification reflects their essential role in maintaining the digital systems and services that modern society relies on, from banking and healthcare to smart cities and generative AI.

National Data Centre Day aims to celebrate the innovation, sustainability, and skilled people behind the industry, while encouraging greater awareness and engagement across the UK.

As one of several industry supporters backing the campaign, DCNN encourages its readers, partners, and the wider community to learn more and get involved.

Visit the website to find out how to take part.