Sitehop, Red Helix testing quantum-ready encryption

Author: Joe Peck

Sitehop, a UK startup focused on quantum encryption, has announced its partnership with Red Helix, a network and security testing company, to bring advanced testing in-house and to “supercharge” the critical speed-testing of its encrypted data transmission, utilising a Teledyne LeCroy Xena system.

With support from a five-figure ‘productivity grant’ from South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority, Sitehop has invested in a Teledyne LeCroy Xena Loki 100G traffic-generation and testing platform, which enables bi-directional testing of sub-microsecond latency in 100Gbps networks.

Bringing testing in-house has also reportedly eliminated delays and risks in export and customs, which included a minimum two-week turnaround at more than £18,000 per testing cycle.

Previously, Sitehop relied on an outsourced facility in France, but the new UK-based set up enables them to complete testing in a single day, freeing the time of Sitehop’s engineering teams and boosting their productivity.

Sitehop uses the Xena Loki device to test and validate its Sitehop SAFEcore platform, capable of 835 nanoseconds latency at 100Gbps encryption.

The platform can support 4,000 concurrent connections, deploying “crypto-agile” encryption for use in sectors such as telecoms, financial services, government, and critical national infrastructure.

Testing with the Xena Loki device covers peak load conditions, burst traffic, error injection and fault recovery, and end-to-end encrypted traffic flows. Multi-stream stress tests, mixed protocol environments, and real-time encrypted traffic benchmarking are part of the processes.

According to the company, the “speed and accuracy” of the Xena Loki platform enables Sitehop to validate latency, throughput, packet-loss, and error-handling across different profiles.

This is important to prove the Sitehop SAFEcore platform has the necessary performance and resilience in high-bandwidth, low-latency environments and is ready for new use cases such as 5G backhaul, wearable security technology, and the evolution of post-quantum cryptography.

“Testing in this way is a strategic enabler for us, accelerating product release cycles and reducing the risk of field failure while providing clients with higher levels of confidence during procurement,” says Melissa Chambers, co-founder and CEO of Sitehop.

“This is a major selling-point for enterprise and critical infrastructure environments.”

“We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of the next generation of British tech manufacturing and believe we are part of a resurgence of innovation in the UK. We are proving that deep tech, hardware innovation, and cyber resilience can thrive here.

“As we expand globally and target high-assurance sectors, our ability to validate performance independently and rapidly becomes a cornerstone of our growth model. The grant we received has been hugely important, enabling us to bring a critical capability in-house that has accelerated our growth momentum.”

Baseline validation using the Xena Loki device is in line with the benchmarks RFC 2544 and Y.1564. In practice, however, the Sitehop SAFEcore system – the company claims – “frequently outperforms the scope of traditional methodologies, requiring custom profiles including simulated threat-scenarios, multi-session encrypted traffic under dynamic key exchange, and adaptive stream-shaping.”

Liam Jackson, Director of Technology Solutions at Red Helix, comments, “We are thrilled to work with Sitehop, an exciting start-up company demonstrating that hardware-based security innovation is alive and well in the UK.

“Testing quantum-ready security platforms requires precise accuracy, reliability, and sustained high-speed throughput, which software-only traffic-generation tools can struggle to deliver.

“Sitehop understands this, and by harnessing the hardware-based Teledyne LeCroy Xena Loki platform, it hugely accelerates essential testing, gaining the speed, precision, and confidence to bring its cutting-edge solutions to market faster without impacting quality.”