Over 10,000 tech personalities will flock to London’s ExCeL on 12-13 October 2022 as three shows unite for the year’s single biggest digital transformation occasion in Europe.

Digital Transformation EXPO Europe (DTX) and UC EXPO (UCX) – the UK’s most comprehensive unified communications and collaboration event – will bring the continent’s top tech leaders together for two full days of memorable moments and industry insights.

Plus, for the first time, the events will also be co-located with Internet Retailing Expo 2022 (IRX) – a gathering for digital heroes transforming retail.

Formula One World Championship winner, Jenson Button, investigative journalist, Carole Cadwalladr (shortlisted for a Pulitzer Prize after exposing the Cambridge Analytica data scandal) and award-winning financial commentator, Susannah Streeter, are among 300 speakers across 15 stages – addressing thousands of IT, security, DevOps, data, customer experience and communications professionals.

Developer workshops, industry case studies, peer-to-peer roundtables and an exhibition showcasing the latest tech are all part of the occasion – with representatives of Domino’s, KPMG, Mastercard, Ministry of Defence, Legal & General, WeWork and Ofgem having already signed up.

The 2022 focus is on ‘Breaking Down Silos’ – empowering industry innovators to build and execute a transformation strategy that matches technology with business needs and desired outcomes. Hot topics include cloud transformation, cyber security, DevOps, unified communications, future networks, data and AI, whilst also discussing sustainability, talent and skills, plus diversity, inclusion and belonging.

DTX displays the latest must-have technologies, insights and case studies from the world’s top brands and leading experts – connecting businesses with the essential tools and knowledge to meet today’s evolving demands and prepare for what’s ahead.

UCX assesses the UC technologies that are facilitating the shift to flexible working, as well as offering vital insights for smarter collaboration, increased productivity, and enhanced employee and customer experience.

IRX explores the theme of evolving architectures for modern commerce and how the retail customer experience is modernising, alongside insights and processes in commerce.

James McGough, Managing Director for DTX and UCX, says: “We’re thrilled to be bringing together three major tech events under one roof for what is guaranteed to be an unmissable occasion at the London ExCel this autumn.

“A huge range of keynote speakers and tech personalities are going to be in attendance – with DTX + UCX focusing on the ‘The NOW factor’ and how changing technologies are impacting the world for years to come.

“This is definitely one of the most exciting events we’ve ever hosted – and we’ll be announcing more information about what the conference will entail over the next few weeks.”

Save the dates of October 12-13 and register online here.