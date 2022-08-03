FNT Software has announced its extended partnership with DataVita. Through the partnership, FNT provides data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) and enables DataVita to deliver new value-added services to customers while maintaining 100% uptime and operational excellence.

FNT provides full transparency to all IT and telecommunications structures and manages IT assets, cabling and infrastructure, data centres, and telecommunications resources within its modern web-based software solution, FNT Command. FNT Command was DataVita’s preferred DCIM tool due to its flexible software as a service (SaaS) model and multi-tenancy capability, particularly important for client privacy and GDPR compliance.

“We’re proud to have worked with DataVita since 2016 and support its evolution from start-up to leading colocation and cloud services provider,” says Oliver Lindner, Head of Business Line Data Centre, at FNT Software. “FNT’s software solutions have not only provided DataVita with the end-to-end transparency needed to optimise service delivery and meet customer demands, but have also facilitated a broader portfolio of service offerings. We look forward to continued success through our partnership.”

In addition to providing data centre infrastructure management, FNT works alongside DataVita’s other main SaaS suppliers (including ServiceNow) to enable business-critical data to be passed between the systems. Through FNT’s API integration, ServiceNow stays up-to-date with accurate, real-time information from FNT Command’s data repository.

“FNT Command has been a game-changer for DataVita,” says Graeme Logie, Operations Director at DataVita. “The software platform not only manages all of our assets, but also enables us to offer additional services to our customers. Our sales team even uses FNT Command to demonstrate to prospects how comprehensive our asset management is.”

FNT and DataVita’s partnership will continue to grow as DataVita begins to manage client-cloud environments. FNT will support this new initiative with its integrated VCenter Adaptive Interface, which enables the seamless management of owned equipment and cloud services within a centralised database.

“We have just scratched the surface with FNT’s solutions and look forward to expanding our use of FNT Command by providing multi-tenant access to customers in the near future,” says Graeme.