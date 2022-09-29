CloudBees has announced the acquisition of ReleaseIQ to expand the company’s DevSecOps capabilities, empowering customers with a low-code, end-to-end release orchestration and visibility solution. The new SaaS-based offering – unveiled at DevOps World – enables DevOps organisations to rapidly compose and analyse workflows, orchestrating any combination of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) technologies without migration or replacement.

“The decision to acquire ReleaseIQ was rooted in three core beliefs: choice, visibility and continuous value,” says Anuj Kapur, President and CEO, CloudBees. “Firstly, businesses need to empower developers by providing a choice of tools versus forcing a toolset. Secondly, as DevSecOps matures, it is no longer acceptable to have a limited view of your software delivery ecosystem. And lastly, the future of business is rooted in the ability to continuously deliver innovation to the customers you serve.”

Today’s DevOps teams face excessive development complexity, inefficiency, and cost caused by incoherent, disconnected CI and CD pipelines. A limited view of a singular pipeline causes intelligence gaps and ineffective processes. This new capability enables teams to coordinate coherent, effective deployments and releases across teams, applications and environments, and provides complete visibility into the software delivery practice to advance performance. This non-intrusive, pipeline orchestrator is compatible with most CI technologies including CloudBees CI, Jenkins, CircleCI, GitLab, TeamCity and Bamboo, as well as CD technologies such as ArgoCD or homegrown deployment tools.