Schneider Electric has appointed Chris Green as the new Senior Marketing Director UK and Ireland, effective 1 May.

Chris Green brings over 18 years of B2B marketing experience across various technology markets, including engineering systems and services, IT software, and hardware. As Senior Marketing Director UK and Ireland, he will assume responsibility for all regional Global Marketing functions. This includes overseeing digital, communications and PR, as well as segment and channel marketing. He will be an integral part of the UK and Ireland leadership team and the Europe global marketing leadership team, working closely with senior executives to advance the company’s marketing objectives.

He will report directly to Turhan Turhangil, the SVP of Global Marketing Europe Operations, and Kelly Becker, Zone President UK and Ireland.

Before joining Schneider Electric in 2022, Chris was Global Digital Marketing Lead for Honeywell Building Technologies, where he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives and played a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s brand presence. His expertise in marketing complex technology solutions and his ability to generate demand from B2B end-users makes him an ideal fit for Schneider Electric’s UK and Ireland operations.

“Throughout his career, Chris has demonstrated creative and innovative leadership skills, delivering successful marketing campaigns and driving growth for multiple organisations,” says Turhan Turhangil, the SVP of Global Marketing Europe Operations. “I’m delighted that he is stepping into this new role, reinforcing our commitment to driving exceptional marketing strategies to our customers and partners in the UK and Ireland.”

“Schneider Electric is a dynamic organisation that is truly dedicated to managing the global transition to net zero emissions, helping to tackle the energy crisis and empowering all to make the most of the planet’s energy and resources,” says Chris. “I look forward to continuing to work with the talented team here to drive impactful initiatives that will make a positive difference.”