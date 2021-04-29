Tableau has announced that Tableau President and CEO Mark Nelson will make his European event debut at Tableau Live Europe, taking place virtually on May 6, 2021. Nelson took the reins at Tableau in March, and will open the event which will delve into global issues and ways that organisations can drive better outcomes with data.

Tableau Live Europe is a free, virtual event that will include a global keynote and Q&A with Mark Nelson, remarks from Dan Pell, GM for Tableau EMEA, and insights shared by more than 15 European businesses including: Bentley, Axa Bank, Schneider Electric, Jaguar Land Rover, Barclays Payments, Bol.com, BMW, Vueling Airlines, and Whirlpool.

The event will also include several breakout sessions, data discussions and roundtables covering topics including: How Data Drives Manufacturing Supply Chain Transformation, Keys to Success with Self-Service in Financial Services, Embracing a Data Culture to Empower your Retail Business, Enabling Company-wide Data-driven Decision Making in Telcos, and How to Grow your Career as an Advocate for Data Literacy and Analytics Within Your Organisation.

Guests have the chance to build their own agenda, filtering by their country, language, and areas of interest. All sessions will stream live and will then be available on demand within 24 hours post event.

Register to virtually attend Tableau Live here.