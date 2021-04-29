Genetec has announced that Reiknistofa bankanna (RB) has recently overhauled its security infrastructure with Genetec Security Centre. With the help of its system integrator Hafnes Ehf, RB is now using Genetec to manage its cameras, access control and video analytics through one unified interface.

RB is a provider of mission-critical IT systems for Icelandic financial institutions, responsible for the country’s central clearance and settlement system, and a number of multi-tenant core banking solutions. As the backbone of Icelandic Financial Services, RB places a very high importance on security; not only to ensure its data stays safe, but also to protect employees and visiting clients. While its server rooms and offices were protected via disparate video and access control systems, the technology was old, and maintenance was becoming both a financial and an operational burden.

RB operates its solutions across multiple data centres in a shared, multi-bank environment. This requires a modern, reliable system that brings video and access control into a single solution – making it easy for operators to understand what is happening, when, where, and what action to take next. As an open unified platform, Genetec Security Centre was the optimal choice as it simplified daily security operations, allowed for further integration with other tools such as RB’s heating and cooling systems, and delivered business-wide value.

“From day one we wanted a unified system which could help our teams understand the situation quickly; alerting them if anything required their attention,” says Geir Sæmundsson, Datacentre Manager at Reiknistofa Bankanna. “The Genetec solution does just this and is allowing us to build-in customised alerts so we gain business intelligence – providing us with better ROI.”

“Physical security teams are demanding simplicity and greater functionality,” comments Anthonie van der Ploeg, Director of Sales for Benelux & Nordics at Genetec: “Unification can offer them both by bringing together all security system components seamlessly in a single software platform in a way that can vastly improve security management. We are delighted that Iceland’s Reiknistofa bankanna has experienced the deep business insights Genetec Security Centre is capable of delivering, and we look forward to supporting them as they evolve and grow their operations.”

“The time savings delivered by Genetec have been immense. It’s been a worthwhile investment, especially as it can evolve with us, and allows us to move at our chosen speed. Considering its ease of use, deep integration and leading analytics, we look forward to continuing the partnership over the coming years”, concludes Sæmundsson.