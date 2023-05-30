Carrie Goetz, Principal and CTO of StrategITcom and Amazon best-selling author of Jumpstart Your Career in Data Centres Featuring Careers for Women, Trades, and Vets in Tech and Data Centres, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement award presented by AFCOM at Data Centre World 2023.

The Data Centre World Lifetime Achievement award honours a leader that has made significant contributions to the industry – demonstrating mentorship, dedication to sustainability, and promotion of innovative technologies and processes in the data centre. Carrie has received this inaugural award for her years of important work within the digital infrastructure industry, with her global experience spanning over 40 years.

Carrie’s exceptional work over her career, giving back while advocating for women, trades, and veterans in data centres and technology, and most recently becoming an Amazon bestselling author of an educational book on the industry propelled her to the top candidacy for this award. The book is the first part of her educational series accompanied by an educator’s reference, children’s book, and self-mentoring guide to the industry. She champions STEM education through outreach projects, and it is this passion and commitment that also led Carrie to launch a podcast series titled, Careers for Women, Trades and Veterans in Tech, with three years of episodes to accompany the book. The podcast addresses a variety of careers in the industry as told by industry icons, as well as the need to address diversity and inclusion in STEM, and the opportunities in this industry coupled with resources to help along the way.

“I am deeply honoured to be bestowed with the inaugural AFCOM Data Centre World Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition holds significant value for me as it acknowledges the dedication and passion I have devoted throughout my work,” comments Carrie. “I aspire to further expand the impact of my work reaching more students and potential employees to curtail the dire need we have for talent in the industry. I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support I have received throughout my journey.”