Real Madrid and Cisco have announced a multiyear global partnership during which they will deploy the largest WiFi 6 stadium network in Europe to date that will make Santiago Bernabéu Stadium one of the most technologically advanced sporting venues in the world.

As an official technology partner of the Club, Cisco will outfit Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with an end-to-end deployment of its technology, all built on a single, converged, intelligent Cisco network.

The 85,000 seat multi-purpose stadium will feature the latest in WiFi 6 for connectivity to power the ultimate fan experience. More than 1,200 WiFi 6 access points in Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will deliver faster speeds for more immersive experience applications, as well as more bandwidth and higher reliability than the previous Wi-Fi standard.

Stadiums utilising Cisco’s WiFi 6 technology have seen record-breaking levels of data traffic and fan consumption, consistently reaching levels of engagement only previously seen at the largest sporting events in the world.

“Thanks to this collaboration agreement with Cisco, a leader in connectivity and content management, the new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium ensures that it can take data, voice and video to any point and thus guarantee the widest range of services and an unrivalled spectacle in the world of football,” says Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid C.F.

Optimised experiences and operations

Through this partnership, Real Madrid will leverage not only the full breadth of Cisco solutions – from enterprise networking and security to data centre, digital signage and more, but also its expertise in working alongside the largest sporting organisations, leagues, teams, and venues in the world.

On the back of a single, converged Cisco network that is inherently secure, fast, and reliable, Real Madrid will be able to enhance gameday operations as well as provide innovative experiences for their fans in the venue and around the world.

More than 1,000 screens powered by Cisco’s end-to-end IPTV solution (which combines high-definition video delivery with state-of-the art digital signage) will allow the Club to drive incremental revenue, activation, and fan engagement throughout the complex.

“Real Madrid is one of the crown jewels of football,” comments Wendy Mars, President, Cisco EMEAR. “We are thrilled to add a club with such a rich history to Cisco’s global portfolio of sports partnerships and look forward to uniting the collective power of our two global brands to drive a more connected and inclusive future for this sport.”