Gcore, a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced that FastEdge, its serverless edge computing platform, is now widely available.

Designed to deliver serverless application execution at the edge, the low-latency, high-performance product now features a user-friendly graphical interface (GUI) and flexible pricing plans, offering free, Pro and Enterprise options.

FastEdge takes advantage of Gcore’s robust CDN, allowing applications to be compiled to WebAssembly, enabling fast, efficient deployment without the need for server configuration or infrastructure maintenance. For developers, this means the ability to conduct multiple web development and network optimisation tasks, including request modification, frontend serving, user authentication, flexible image optimisation and custom DNS resolving, leveraging the 180 edge PoPs on Gcore’s network.

The user experience has been optimised for developers thanks to the new GUI, which developed during the transition from beta to general availability. The Gcore Customer Portal provides a simple and accessible front end with the ability to use pre-configured application templates. Users can also track application stats and easily modify their deployments as their requirements evolve.

As well as offering lightning-fast speeds to launch applications, the isolated sandbox environment of FastEdge delivers enhanced security, protecting against malware and ensuring a consistent, high-performance experience.

Dmitry Samoshkin, CPO at Gcore, says, “FastEdge has been designed to elevate the edge computing experience for developers. It provides real-time responses to user interactions, making it the best choice for deploying distributed applications and adding custom logic to a CDN in the modern, fast-paced environment. It also works as a serverless execution environment, which serves to streamline the processes of building, testing and deploying apps. Using FastEdge means no longer having to maintain server infrastructure, rapidly cutting the time to market in the fast-moving web development industry.”

Gcore offers flexible FastEdge pricing plans to suit different needs. The free plan is aimed at enthusiasts and hobbyists who want to experiment with and explore the solution’s capabilities. The Pro plan is designed for more intricate projects, offering enhanced capabilities including increased runtime duration and memory allocation, for just €5 (£4.25) per month. Finally, the Enterprise plan suits businesses with high volume usage, allowing them to craft a bespoke service for their specific needs.

Available now, FastEdge offers the tools and support needed to build, deploy and manage applications at the edge.

For more from Gcore, click here.