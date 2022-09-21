UK-based digital edge infrastructure provider, Pulsant, has unveiled Pulsant Cloud – a true hybrid cloud service delivering next-generation edge capabilities and management tools for organisations with applications in complex hybrid environments.

From a single pane of glass, Pulsant Cloud puts organisations in control of their hybrid cloud architectures. It combines multi-cloud and virtual private cloud with powerful reporting tools, high-performance storage, workflow automation and advanced security in an evolving suite of services rolled out over coming months.

Through Pulsant Cloud, enterprises choosing a hybrid cloud architecture can benefit from greater cost-control, faster deployment, and the ability to manage all their workloads centrally while extending advanced orchestration capabilities all the way to the edge. For advanced protection of their environments, enterprises can also implement role-based access controls and encryption, from the single cloud management portal, significantly reducing risk and improving visibility for IT compliance teams.

With 80% of organisations now deploying hybrid architectures, significant challenges have emerged around managing, optimising and securing such complex infrastructure environments. Pulsant Cloud resolves these challenges by streamlining management of deployments and connectivity, enabling expanded use of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS applications at the edge

Pulsant Cloud is delivered nationally across Pulsant’s edge infrastructure platform. For clients this means they can develop edge applications within a hybrid cloud environment and deploy them rapidly across the UK, using a dedicated, resilient, high-speed 100Gbps network fabric.

The announcement is the latest in a series of strategic edge developments for Pulsant. The company has invested more than £100 million in building its edge infrastructure platform in the past year alone, including the acquisition of two data centres in Manchester and Reading and £8 million in developing its national edge network.

Rob Coupland, Chief Executive Officer at Pulsant, says: “The launch of Pulsant Cloud is another significant milestone in the development of our edge infrastructure platform. We have invested in the network, our data centres, and now the hybrid cloud to give enterprises orchestration all the way to the edge.

“Pulsant Cloud resolves the most significant control and optimisation challenges facing organisations with hybrid environments. It ensures teams are no longer held back by the cost, complexity and unwieldiness of their hybrid cloud architecture and delivers the cost-control and workload flexibility needed for edge – something that public cloud alone cannot offer.”

