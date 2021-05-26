neutrality.one, a cloud networking company delivering software-defined infrastructure, has deployed Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SDWAN) for Taeknizon, a private cloud service provider in Asia and the Middle East, connecting enterprise locations to Taekni Cloud hosted in datamena and Equinix Abu Dhabi. Taeknizon and its enterprise customers benefit from efficient, secure and reliable cloud access from HQ and branch locations to the cloud.

neutrality.one has connected Taeknizon’s offices in Dubai with Taekni Cloud in datamena. Its SDWAN solution provides stability and performance improvement for Taeknizon’s internal traffic as well as the testing and development of its cloud solutions. neutrality.one is providing the connectivity and SDWAN services to support the expansion of Taekni Cloud in Abu Dhabi Equinix. It is interconnecting Taeknizon’s infrastructure, which enables enterprise customers to connect from their HQ and branch sites into the distributed Taekni Cloud across multiple sites.

“Cloud adoption and digitalisation is booming locally and across the Middle East. Enterprises are looking for simple and powerful solutions for accelerating their digital journeys,” says George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “We’re supporting Taeknizon with scalable and efficient connectivity as it ramps up services and continues to expand its capabilities in the UAE. Our partnership is about delivering projects that have immediate impact on application performance and reliability. It is an exciting time to be connecting the cloud in the Middle East and we look forward to enabling the growth and uptake of Taekni Cloud.”

Taeknizon delivers a holistic approach to implementing and managing robust cloud environments. Taekni Cloud provides enterprises with Infrastructure, Back up, Disaster Recovery, Software, SIEM, Security and wireless with an ‘As a Service’ model. Enterprises benefit from self-provisioning, pay-as-you-go and assured availability. Its customers benefit from local knowledge and expertise in cloud deployments across the Middle East and Asia combined with a world-class partner ecosystem.

“SDWAN provides the flexibility and scalability required to deliver cloud-based services locally in the UAE and across the region. neutrality.one provides us with a flexible foundation for connecting and growing our business and scaling up to meet new cloud demand. We’re happy to see our partnership continue to develop with new projects adding new value for our enterprise customers,” says Anithan Chandran, Group COO, at Taeknizon. “Taekni Cloud is continually evolving and expanding, with a growing number of enterprises making the move to the cloud. neutrality.one enables us to be ahead of demand and offer networking that directly supports new performance and reliability in our services.”