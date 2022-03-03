neutrality.one has partnered with Neterra and Arc Solutions to provide seamless connectivity services across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. The partnership enables each organization to harness the power of each other’s expertise, extend their reach into high-growth markets, and benefit from a cloud-centric interconnection ecosystem.

Customers can gain access to this interconnected partnership via points of presence (PoPs) in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman via Arc’s solutions, 150+ global PoPs via Neterra, as well as software-defined WAN (SDWAN) overlay and underlay services from neutrality.one. Once connected, they can connect via any one of these PoPs and turn-up cloud connectivity, remote peering, data centre interconnection and private layer 2 networking capabilities across multiple geographies.

“Together with Arc and Neterra, we are delivering an interconnected ecosystem that is flexible, fluid and growing globally. Our combined strengths offer customer access to the networking services they need locally and around the world. Whether they are connecting in the GCC or western Europe, we have one cohesive interconnection ecosystem that is ready to support global digital transformation and growing demand for cloud services,” says George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “We look forward to growing this ecosystem and helping more customers connect, optimize and expand their applications and services.”

Over the last 12 months, neutrality.one has been building out its global networking capabilities and partnering with world-leading software-defined networking providers. It is dedicated to the acceleration of network transformation and maximizing the value of SDWAN for enterprises globally.

“Through this partnership, carrier and enterprise customers benefit from a one-stop shop with a complete range of connectivity services. Our customers gain access to new points of presence in key local and global hubs. They will see growing number of destinations come online as our partners grow their footprints,” comments Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO at Neterra. “The key to this partnership is a shared vision for connectivity, global digital transformation and customer experience. This is an opportunity to serve more of our customers’ needs and deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions.”

Neterra offers international connectivity services and operates NetIX, an award-winning platform that delivers direct access to more than 30 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and over 9,000 networks. NetIX’s 180+ members, including Internet service providers, broadcasters, telecoms operators and content delivery networks, use the platform to communicate more efficiently and cost-effectively across Layer 2 topology.

“We believe in the power of partnerships and building agile ecosystems that benefit our customers. It is great to be working with Neterra and neutrality.one and creating new opportunities to serve customer needs locally in the Middle East and around the world. Together, we’re removing barriers to connecting and growing applications and services while taking digital transformation from local to global,” says Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc Solutions. “This is another great milestone for our business, and it is exciting to have a growing number of partners supporting our vision for simple and high-performance connectivity solutions.”