Legrand and Superior Essex Communications have teamed up at the BICSI Winter conference and exhibition to launch the brand new nCompass Systems Extended Distance cabling system. This product exceeds current industry benchmarks for deploying high-power power over ethernet (Hi-PoE) on an IP network, according to Legrand. The Extended Distance solution represents the next generation of cable connectivity for commercial customers. It is the latest product to result from cooperation between Legrand and Superior Essex.

IoT, 5G, and the increasing number of connected devices deployed in commercial buildings today have created a demand for new communications cabling solutions that offer enhanced, multifunctional capabilities. The new nCompass Extended Distance solution does just that – enabling data and power transport over distances that exceed TIA standards. It is a premium solution that will enable cutting-edge network installations for nCompass customers, including some of the world’s largest commercial operators.

Benefits of the Extended Distance solution include:

Exceeds 100M (current TIA standard)

Device agnostic

Can deploy PoE and IP

No special components

Cost savings

Warranty backed

UL tested and certified

“PoE solves many challenges for today’s forward-looking commercial building operators,” says Kristen Poulos, VP/General Manager at Legrand Data Infrastructure. “By using a single cable for transporting electrical power and data, commercial building operators can reduce overall infrastructure costs, optimise network efficiency, speed the deployment of vital IT and OT equipment and even improve sustainability. We’re proud to partner with Superior Essex on this new nCompass system, and believe it will play an immediate, critical role in helping commercial building operators reimagine their networks for the future.”

“People and businesses demand more converged networks as they add smart devices to their daily activities. This innovative PoE solution allows them to interconnect more devices with greater efficiency and increased control over their entire network,” explains Brian Ensign, Vice President of Marketing for Superior Essex Communications. “This Extended Distance cabling system is a real merging of innovation from both Legrand and Superior Essex, and we’re excited to release yet another cutting-edge solution into the market with our partners.”

Legrand will include the nCompass Extended Distance solution in its Clarity performance line, which consists of a suite of high-density jack and multi-contact cords, as well as Superior Essex PowerWise 1G and 10G 4PPoE cables and field term plugs.