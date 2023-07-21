Infinidat has announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Infinidat as a finalist for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. It is being recognised for its InfiniBox solution in the ‘Storage−Enterprise’ category.

The InfiniBox solutions portfolio offers two major choices: the InfiniBox SSA II solid-state storage array and the InfiniBox hybrid storage array.

For enterprises that require consistent sub-millisecond latency for every I/O, it provides the InfiniBox SSA II, which is the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with latency as low as 35 microseconds, driving unsurpassed real world application performance. The InfiniBox hybrid system combines DRAM, flash caching layers, and high capacity, cost effective HDDs, optimised by its patented Neural Cache technology. The use of HDDs dramatically lowers the cost of storage, while delivering 100% guaranteed availability, powerful cyber storage resilience and ease of use with its autonomous automation.

“With its cyber storage capabilities, InfiniBox is one of the most exciting enterprise storage solutions on the market today, addressing one of the critical concerns of Fortune 500 CEOs − cyber security. Congratulations to Infinidat for repeatedly receiving industry awards for their technological innovation and the business value they bring to our enterprise customers. As a trusted partner, Infinidat continues to provide a powerful storage solution for enterprises who need to get the most out of their storage investment,” says Bob Elliott, Vice President, Storage at Mainline Information Systems.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries − including solution provider testimonials − using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.