Gcore has announced the launch of FastEdge, a serverless product revolutionising application deployment and performance. Designed for cloud-native development, FastEdge is a low-latency, high-performance solution for creating responsive and personalised applications without the complexities of server management.

FastEdge offers serverless edge execution, leveraging Gcore’s expertise in cloud technology, AI, and security. The service enables developers to deploy decentralised apps globally, bypassing the need for server configuration or infrastructure maintenance. This innovation is built on its robust content delivery network (CDN), distributing custom code across over 160 edge nodes worldwide. This ensures near-immediate response to user interactions for exceptional app responsiveness.

The high-speed performance at the heart of FastEdge derives from the WebAssembly (Wasm) runtime environment. WebAssembly boasts an ultra-fast startup time, launching applications multiple times quicker than traditional container-based solutions. The isolated sandbox environment of FastEdge provides enhanced security, protecting against malware and ensuring a consistent, high-performance experience.

FastEdge also supports lightweight AI model execution at the edge, streamlining the process of building, testing, and deploying gen AI apps. This feature eliminates the need for developers to create their own AI infrastructure, significantly accelerating the time to market in a rapidly evolving industry.

The use cases for FastEdge are diverse, catering to frontend and full-stack developers, as well as network and infrastructure professionals seeking advanced network management solutions.

Currently, in beta, FastEdge is available for free to JavaScript and Rust developers, with future plans for Go and other languages. Pricing details for the full release will be announced shortly.

