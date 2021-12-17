Cloudian has announced that its HyperStore object storage has been certified with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), a multi-cloud Kubernetes footprint that can run both on-premises in VMware vSphere and in the public cloud on Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure.

HyperStore delivers enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications in TKG customers’ own environments, with fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. This announcement complements Cloudian’s ongoing collaboration with VMware in other areas, such as enabling customers to support both modern and traditional applications from a single platform through HyperStore’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation.

Cloud-native applications need cloud-native storage

Enterprises are increasingly deploying cloud-native applications on-premises to meet regulatory requirements and avoid the cost and complexity of moving large production workloads to the cloud. These applications require a modern storage foundation that can fully support technologies such as Kubernetes, serverless computing and microservices that are key components of these environments.

Unfortunately, traditional enterprise storage systems not only are difficult to provision and manage but also cannot deliver the cost-effective scalability needed. Purpose-built container storage offerings are more agile but lack the scalability, security and durability that cloud-native production environments demand.

Benefits of Cloudian object storage for VMware TKG

In contrast to these other solutions, Cloudian gives VMware TKG customers a highly scalable, more secure and cost-effective enterprise storage platform with the agility and ease-of-management needed for cloud-native applications. Key features and benefits include:

Fully native S3 compatibility , enabling application portability across on-prem and public cloud environments.

, enabling application portability across on-prem and public cloud environments. Simple API calls for high-level storage management access.

for high-level storage management access. Multi-tenancy for secure, self-managed storage within a single platform.

for secure, self-managed storage within a single platform. Multi-cloud support with single-namespace simplicity, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format.

with single-namespace simplicity, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format. Enterprise-grade security , including data immutability for ransomware protection, encryption for data in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and NIST 800-88.

, including data immutability for ransomware protection, encryption for data in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and NIST 800-88. Cost savings from consolidating traditional and modern workloads on the same platform, thereby eliminating infrastructure silos and capitalising on common skills and training.

“As enterprises increasingly deploy applications of all kinds across both public and private clouds, they want a consistent operational model,” says Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Modern Applications and Management Business Group, VMware. “With its native S3 compatibility, exabyte scalability and robust security, Cloudian HyperStore object storage provides a strong modern storage foundation for our Tanzu Kubernetes Grid customers.”