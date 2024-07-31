Vultr, the privately held cloud computing platform, today announced that Run:ai, a leader in AI optimisation and orchestration, is the latest ecosystem partner to join its Cloud Alliance.

Run:ai’s advanced AI workload orchestration platform, coupled with Vultr’s robust, scalable cloud infrastructure – including Vultr Cloud GPUs, accelerated by NVIDIA computing technologies and Vultr Kubernetes Engine – provides the enhanced computational power needed to accelerate AI initiatives across Vultr’s global network of 32 cloud data centre locations.

As businesses across industries look to deploy their AI initiatives, they often grapple with scaling AI training jobs, fragmented AI development tools, and long queue times for AI experimentation. The partnership between Vultr and Run:ai addresses these challenges, offering a cutting-edge solution that enhances resource utilisation, supports rapid AI deployment, and provides customisable scalability through their integrated infrastructure and advanced AI workload orchestration.

“Enterprises around the world are vying to deploy transformative, AI-driven solutions,” says Sandeep Brahmarouthu, Head of Global Business Development at Run:ai. “Our partnership with Vultr will give these organisations a comprehensive solution suite designed to address the technical challenges of AI project development. Now, businesses are empowered with unparalleled adaptability, performance, and control, setting a new standard for AI in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Vultr’s scalable infrastructure guarantees unified AI stack management, thanks to seamless integrations with existing Cloud Alliance partners, Qdrant and Console Connect. Qdrant, a high-performance vector database with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, manages and queries large volumes of vector data, enhancing tasks like similarity search and recommendation systems. Console Connect facilitates private, high-speed networking to ensure secure, low-latency data transfer between these components, optimising the overall AI/ML pipeline. Now, Run:ai has become the newest member of the Cloud Alliance, with its advanced AI workload orchestration platform.

This integrated stack, centred around Vultr, provides a robust, scalable, and efficient solution for handling the most demanding AI/ML workloads. As a result, customers can benefit from:

• Enhanced GPU utilisation – Maximise GPU efficiency with Run:ai’s dynamic scheduling and fractional GPU capabilities, reducing idle times and optimising resource use on Vultr’s scalable infrastructure.

• Accelerated AI development – Speed up AI development cycles with Vultr’s high-performance cloud infrastructure and Run:ai’s comprehensive orchestration platform, reducing time to market for AI models.

• Simplified lifecycle management – Streamline the entire AI lifecycle from development to deployment with integrated tools for dynamic resource allocation, efficient training, and comprehensive monitoring.

• Cost-effective operations – Minimise operational costs with Vultr’s affordable cloud solutions and Run:ai’s efficient resource management, ensuring economical AI project execution.

• Robust security and compliance – Bolster the security and compliance of AI workloads with advanced features like role-based access control and detailed audit logs, backed by Vultr’s secure infrastructure.

Kevin Cochrane, CMO of Vultr, comments, “We are committed to giving our customers the best-of-breed technologies needed to help achieve their business goals. By partnering with Run:ai, we’ve provided a unique solution tailored specifically for AI workloads. Our integrated platform will not only ensure high performance and cost efficiency for customers worldwide, but also give them the agility needed to navigate the evolving demands of modern AI environments.”

Vultr is a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

