VMware has announced the availability of VMware Cross-Cloud services on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. VMware customers can take advantage of the trusted Azure cloud platform to accelerate application modernisation, migrate workloads faster to the cloud, and more securely and efficiently scale virtual desktops to support a distributed workforce.

VMware Cross-Cloud services is a family of multi-cloud services customers can use to build, run, and manage applications in Microsoft Azure. The following VMware Cross-Cloud services are available immediately in Azure Marketplace:

• Microsoft Azure VMware Solution: an integrated hybrid cloud service that delivers an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and modernise VMware vSphere-based applications in the Azure Cloud, with seamless access to other innovative Azure services.

• VMware Tanzu: a modular application platform for building, running, and managing modern apps on Azure and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

• Azure Spring Cloud Enterprise Tier: a fully managed service for Spring applications from Microsoft built in collaboration with VMware. Enterprise tier is now in public preview.

• VMware Horizon Cloud Service on Microsoft Azure: a VMware-managed service that delivers virtual desktops and applications directly from Microsoft Azure with all the benefits of VMware Horizon.

“For enterprises today, the ability to consume and deploy solutions that can deliver immediate business outcomes are an expectation. Availability of our VMware Cross-Cloud services on Azure Marketplace will enable better time to value and speed of execution for our customers,” says Zia Yusuf, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions, VMware. “With VMware Cross-Cloud services, customers can drive the digital innovation they seek, with the enterprise control they demand.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” comments Paul Maher, General Manager (Partner), Commercial Marketplace Services, Microsoft. “We’re happy to welcome VMware Cross-Cloud services to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”