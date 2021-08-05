TRENDnet has announced the introduction of TRENDnet Hive, an advanced network cloud manager designed to save users on cost and time by simplifying and centralizing network management and monitoring.

Hassle-free remote access and management is made possible with TRENDnet’s reliable cloud service (and free mobile companion app coming out near the end of the year); no personal cloud or server is required. Receive intuitive alerts and critical notifications to network issues, allowing the user to troubleshoot any issues immediately before simple issues become more critical problems. No special apps are required – use a web browser to easily manage multiple networks. Hive is also easily scalable for future expansions and upgrades.

As part of the software development process, TRENDnet conducted preliminary tests with key industry partners to gain valuable user insight in order to develop and deliver the best network management solution possible. All preliminary testing shows that it delivers an overall positive experience. Users stated that TRENDnet Hive is easy-to-use, intuitive, and an extremely helpful tool for network management.

“Remote work has become an essential necessity these days. Network admins and integrators are faced with these new obstacles, but maintaining networks from afar will forever remain an essential function as we build a new future of managed devices,” says Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “TRENDnet’s Hive solution allows users to take their network with them on the road, no matter where they are. Managing the network remotely with TRENDnet Hive will allow users immediate access to all the data they need.”

Hive is compatible with select business-class TRENDnet networking hardware. The system launches with support for select TRENDnet Web Smart Switches, and PoE Web Smart Switches; and later this year Multi-Gigabit Web Smart Switches, and Multi-Gigabit PoE Web Smart Switches will also be supported. If a user already owns a Hive compatible TRENDnet switch, a free firmware upgrade will allow the user access to TRENDnet Hive. In the future, TRENDnet plans to add Hive support for wireless access points, routers, industrial switches, and other networking solutions.

TRENDnet Hive will be offered with two plan options. TRENDnet Hive Premium is designed for the end user and is available for purchase now for a nominal annual fee per device. The product is designed for integrators, installers, and other partners; partners will need to contact an authorized TRENDnet distributor directly for pricing.