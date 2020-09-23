A leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company has been selected as a supplier to help public organisations access cloud computing services.

Smarter Technologies has been approved as a supplier on the G-Cloud 12 framework Digital Marketplace, which is managed by the Crown Commercial Services (CCS).

The framework is an innovative procurement initiative for public sector bodies that use cloud computing, including central government, local government and important sectors such as health and education and emergency services.

So far, over £5 billion has been spent via the first 10 versions of G-Cloud, which provides a simple route to market for SMEs to engage with public sector departments.

It is the second time that Smarter Technologies has been selected to be a part of the initiative, having previously been selected as a G-Cloud 11 supplier with the support of sister company Visionist.

“We are happy to cement our position for another year for public sector organisations to take advantage of our industry-leading cloud-based services,” said Smarter Technologies Chief Technology Officer, David Miller.

“We look forward to helping public organisations around the country realise greater efficiencies and cost-savings through our innovative and tailored technology solutions.”