LYTT and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have collaborated to scale LYTT’s sensor fusion insights platform using AWS’ cloud infrastructure.

LYTT offers a cloud-based, end-to-end data analytics platform that transforms petabytes of sensor data into connected and actionable insights, visualised via an intuitive user interface. Industrially proven in oil and gas, LYTT has helped customers across the globe address flow, solids, integrity, and seismic operational challenges, unlocking millions of dollars in value. LYTT’s sensor fusion enabled solutions are applicable across multiple sectors, and are currently also being applied to carbon capture storage (CCS) and water utilities.

As a result of joining the AWS partner network, LYTT will be able to take advantage of AWS’ global reach, scalability and expertise, to expand its customer base and identify new opportunities to deploy its cloud-based, end-to-end data analytics platform. LYTT will also gain new business momentum to enhance the value of its unique offering with resources, programs, and benefits that will help the business drive greater profitability for energy and water utilities across the globe.

Ian Setterfield, Sales and Business Development Manager, LYTT, explains, “Our latest agreement with AWS unlocks the next level of scalability by underpinning LYTT’s sensor fusion-enabled solutions with a robust, secure cloud architecture. Cloud technology enables our real-time monitoring platform to grow in step with our customers’ needs, and we’re looking forward to developing further relationships in this space to ensure our users can reliably access instant insights on their asset health and performance from anywhere in the world.”