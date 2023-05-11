95% of companies agree that multi-cloud architecture is now critical for the success of a business, and half of these companies believe that those who do not adopt this approach may be at risk of failure. This is according to VMware’s Multi-Cloud Maturity Index, which shows that ‘multi-strategies’ are more instrumental in the rapid transformation of their business.

In this context, Aruba presents its MultiCloud Link service, the private connectivity solution to all public cloud platforms. This proposal allows one or more connections from the infrastructure in colocation, private cloud or dedicated cloud to distributed environments on public cloud platforms (from Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure, up to Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud or IBM Cloud).

The MultiCloud Link works through an end-to-end architecture: a physical device (router/firewall) within a data centre is connected to a cloud router in a BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) session, through which network routes are exchanged. In the case of a double circuit, it is the BGP that ensures the routing and balancing of traffic, and also determines any fault in a route. The MultiCloud Link is available in various bandwidths, up to 1Gbps, with the possibility of creating a 10Gbps link dedicated to the customer; the service can be adapted according to many needs and can also be used in managed mode, thanks to the skills of Aruba’s enterprise division’s team of solution architects and technical experts.

In addition to its speed and competitive price, the main advantages of the new solution include security, since the connection is direct and private to the public clouds, without passing through the internet – and performance, since latency is certain, fundamental for mission critical applications.

In addition to the main use cases of the MultiCloud Link highlight, it is also important to mention both colocation interconnection, which allows the colocation infrastructures hosted within the Aruba Data Centres to connect with the hyperscalers, and VM management, through which it is possible to manage the virtual machines distributed on various public cloud environments. In addition, the workload management, thanks to which the infrastructures that rely on the Aruba cloud can distribute the workloads in various environments; the DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) solutions and the Cloud Backup, which allows data distributed on public cloud infrastructures to be replicated in view of data sovereignty; the MultiCloud application, which allows the integration of the applications distributed on various public clouds; the peering between the hyperscalers, which favours the activation of interconnections with the hyperscalers in total security.

“One of the cornerstones of Aruba’s cloud strategy is interoperability, i.e. the ability to make infrastructures – cloud, in this case – talk through common communication protocols and underlying technological standards,” comments Massimo Bandinelli, Marketing Manager of Aruba Cloud. “The data centre and in this specific case the MultiCloud Link, a fundamental element of the Aruba cloud roadmap, enable this principle, thus allowing companies to simultaneously manage, in a multi-cloud perspective, workloads distributed on different public clouds, on the Aruba platform, on-premises or in the edge, and therefore address any needs of compliance, territoriality, latency, scalability.”