Alibaba Cloud has been named a ‘leader’ in The Forrester Wave Public Cloud Container Platforms Q1 2022, among the eight most significant players evaluated.

Recognised as a leader in the field by Forrester for the first time, Alibaba Cloud also obtained the highest score among all evaluated vendors in the current offering category assessing platform experience, cloud-native application development, container runtime and registries, platform operations and platform infrastructure.

“Container technology has become an integral part of the digital transformation process, and we are glad to be acknowledged as a ‘Leader’ in the public cloud container platform market by Forrester. As the demands around digitalisation grow and evolve, it is important for businesses of all industries to have flexible access to cloud-native technology that will allow them to position themselves efficiently in the market. We look forward to supporting our clients on their digital and innovation journeys as well as continuing to collaborate with ecosystem partners to develop new cloud-native applications,” says Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

The report highlighted that Alibaba Cloud now offers container services on six continents and contributes sustainably to the global open-source cloud-native community with seven Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) sandbox projects. The report also acknowledged that more than 90% of all Alibaba Group’s applications run on Alibaba Cloud’s container services, which enabled the company to excel in developing cloud-native services for clients looking to digitalise their businesses.

“Alibaba Cloud is a great fit for global enterprises targeting China and Asia Pacific markets or local firms going abroad that seek comprehensive cloud-native capabilities for digital transformation with proven experiences,” wrote Forrester in the report.

The Forrester Wave used a 29-criteria evaluation framework to identify public cloud container platform providers with track records of excellence in accelerating cloud-native application development via prebuilt services and automation, enabling automated platform operations in distributed environments and creating enterprise value through cloud-native marketplace and partner ecosystems.

To view the Forrester report, please click here.