Telehouse has announced a collaboration with EkkoSense, enabling the organisation to achieve an anticipated 461t reduction in CO2 carbon emissions at its Telehouse North site by the end of 2022.

EkkoSense’s ML and AI-powered optimisation technology monitors and visualises the performance of data centre sites. Following an initial trial at Telehouse North that was implemented at the end of 2021, a 10% cooling power reduction has been achieved, leading to reduced carbon emissions. Its success means that the technology is now being rolled out to other data centres at the Telehouse London Docklands campus.

The software works by analysing in real-time thousands of temperature and cooling points across the site to identify where levels of cooling can be tweaked, and dramatically increases the level of insightful data available to the operations team to remove risk and improve resilience. Sensor deployment across the data halls provided Telehouse with the ability to monitor and identify performance improvements. If the temperature in a section of the data centre is outside the normal range, the sensors will flag this. The EkkoSoft Critical 3D visualisation and analytics platform continuously provides advice to the Telehouse team about adjusting cooling settings, such as fan speed adjustments, cooling set points and floor grille placements – resulting in quantifiable cooling energy savings and a reduction in carbon emissions.

The technology has also proven to be especially valuable for Telehouse at a time of record-breaking temperatures in the UK. During July and August, the software enabled the organisation to successfully monitor and protect equipment and maintain uptime.

The EkkoSense software includes 3D visualisation capabilities, which the organisation uses to gain a clear picture of where overcooling is taking place, the location of hotspots or any other inefficiencies that need rectification to benefit its customers. The organisation is also exploring how the solution can be used to improve capacity management processes, identify any capacity constraints and better quantify available capacity.

“We’ve already made significant carbon emission reductions from an initial rollout of EkkoSense, and we’re eager to implement the software around our wider campus to extend these capabilities. It’s very difficult to manually inspect every element of a data centre to identify inefficiencies and make improvements. EkkoSense provides a highly granular level of data and visualisation to help support our green agenda and ensure our customers meet their sustainability targets,” says Paul Lewis, Senior Operations Director, Telehouse.

“The initial results achieved with Telehouse have proved promising, but this is just the beginning. Our technology works to continuously identify optimisation opportunities and push the efficiency of Telehouse’s operations that little bit further. We’re looking forward to rolling out our unique visualisation and monitoring software at the organisation’s other sites to help progress its sustainability stature,” says Dean Boyle, CEO, EkkoSense.