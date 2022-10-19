When the doors open on this year’s DataCentres Ireland Conference and Exhibition it will be the biggest and most complete event ever staged in Ireland, for data centres and other critical environments.

Taking place at the RDS, Dublin on the 16 and 17 November 2022, this free to attend event features:

Over 100 exhibitors showcasing thousands of products

New for 2022 – three conference streams

– three conference streams Over 80 speakers – made up from industry leaders and experts

New for 2022 – CPD Accredited Workshop Programme – to further your knowledge and training

– CPD Accredited Workshop Programme – to further your knowledge and training Huawei sponsored additional exhibition hall

Largest gathering of standby power engines and turbines

Learn about microgrids

Enter the hydrogen debate – how might it work? When might it happen?

Leading HVAC and cooling solution providers

Click here to register online for free

DataCentres Ireland offers solutions and new ideas to a wider audience than just Data Centres.

Data Centres are the most critical of critical environments as the impact of even a slight failure would be catastrophic.

DataCentres Ireland is your opportunity to see, hear, network and discuss the latest thinking of ideas, best practice, technology, and systems which can be employed to deliver robust, resilient, effective, efficient, safe and secure environments that work.

These principles and thinking go beyond data centres to all critical environments, whether that be FM managers responsible for operating theatres, production lines, telecoms, server rooms, control rooms, etc…where continuity of service is a must.

Free to attend, DataCentres Ireland is your opportunity to hear from business leaders and industry experts that could benefit your organisation… Whatever industry sector you are from.

Click here to view the latest conference programme – For more detail please view the sessions in the individual conference rooms by day.

Some of the 75 speakers include:

Michael McCarthy – Cloud Infrastructure Ireland

Eddie Kilbane – Kilon Holdings

Donal Travers – IDA Ireland

Lee Carroll, Lead Analyst for Energy inc. Electricity, SEAI

Click here to view the full speaker list

The exhibition

With over 100 exhibitors, this is your opportunity to see the latest product, solutions, technologies, and service providers that can assist you in creating secure and resilient critical infrastructure.

Key areas on display include:

Power and Standby Generation

Cooling and Environmental Control/Management

Cabling

Energy Efficiency and Management

Cleaning

Sustainability and the Circular Economy

To find out more about DataCentres Ireland and how you can become involved contact the Datacentres Team via email: datacentres@stepex.com or call +353 (0) 89 448 8365