Yellowfin has launched a white paper introducing its “Embedded Analytics Maturity Model”, providing the most comprehensive development framework to guide product owners and software developers through the introduction of embedded analytics capability into software applications.

Yellowfin’s Embedded Analytics Maturity Model outlines the 5 progressive stages of development to delivering enhanced functionality and increased analytical value; from building the minimal viable product through data exports, basic reporting, standalone dashboards and reporting modules, to full scale advanced Contextual Analytics capability, with built in dashboards, sophisticated automated analysis and the inclusion of blended analytics and bi-directional workflows, with very high analytical value for users.

The white paper charts this analytical value to the end user across key software components and capabilities, as well as the concentration of analytical development effort required by the user or developer across five key stages of development, to help them to effectively plan implementation and maximise the value of data assets in the long term. It outlines a pathway for developers to enable intuitive contextual action for end users at the point of insight; driving decision making, increasing time savings and vastly improving business process and revenue making opportunities.

As the industry continues to iterate through data analytics capability, Yellowfin believes that it is only in setting a pathway to advanced Contextual Analytics capability from the outset that we can optimise the value of business intelligence, combat data complexity and enable its rapid and transformative business value.

Geoff Sheppard, VP EMEA Sales at Yellowfin, says, “Today, to overcome current adoption barriers, as an industry we must embrace advanced Contextual Analytics capability as market standard. Successful software development must start with a ‘data-first’ strategy and deliver a convenient and enhanced intuitive user experience that drives considerable business value and strategic integration.

He continues,“ Our Embedded Analytics Maturity Model outlines the essential steps product owners and software developers must take to deliver this. It is only in delivering exceptional analytic experiences and subsequent enhanced business process efficiencies that customers will start to understand the considerable transformative value that advanced analytics can unlock for modern business”.

Yellowfin Growth and Embedded Analytics Leadership

Following another breakthrough year for Yellowfin around product innovation, the company has also been named a ‘Visionary’ for the second consecutive year in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms[1] and recently launched Yellowfin 9.5, which provides business users with unique ways to engage with and act on their data, and addresses the needs of data analysts and developers who want to build and deploy amazing analytical experiences. Further, Ventana Research has recently ranked Yellowfin a ‘Value Index Leader’ in its 2021 Value Index for Analytics and Data report, recognizing its continued innovation in the analytics space. The latest report evaluated the maturity of 18 software vendors, their products and value for enterprise use in analytics across seven evaluation categories and recognised Yellowfin as a Value Index Leader in Adaptability and Manageability, as well as additional recognition for Yellowfin as ‘an Innovative Vendor.’

“Our research shows that many organizations want analytics embedded into the operational systems,” says David Menninger, SVP & Research Director of Ventana Research. “Embedded analytics makes it easier for line-of-business business workers to access the information they need without having to access a different system. Congratulations to Yellowfin for being a Value Index Leader in Adaptability and making analytics adaptable for a broader set of organizations.”