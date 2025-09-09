Nokia, Supermicro partner for AI-optimised DC networking

Author: Joe Peck

Finnish telecommunications company Nokia has entered into a partnership with Supermicro, a provider of application-optimised IT systems, to deliver integrated networking platforms designed for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud workloads.

The collaboration combines Supermicro’s advanced switching hardware with Nokia’s data centre automation and network operating system for cloud providers, hyperscalers, enterprises, and communications service providers (CSPs).

Building networks for AI-era workloads

Data centres are under increasing pressure from the rising scale and intensity of AI and cloud applications. Meeting these requirements demands a shift in architecture that places networking at the core, with greater emphasis on performance, scalability, and automation.

The joint offering integrates Supermicro’s 800G Ethernet switching platforms with Nokia’s Service Router Linux (SR Linux) Network Operating System (NOS) and Event-Driven Automation (EDA). Together, these form an infrastructure platform that automates the entire network lifecycle – from initial design through deployment and ongoing operations.

According to the companies, customers will benefit from “a pre-validated solution that shortens deployment timelines, reduces operational costs, and improves network efficiency.”

Industry perspectives

Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director at Supermicro, says, “This collaboration gives our customers more choice and flexibility in how they build their infrastructure, with the confidence that Nokia’s SR Linux and EDA are tightly integrated with our systems.

“It strengthens our ability to deliver networked compute architectures for high-performance workloads, while simplifying orchestration and automation with a unified platform.”

Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the IP Networks Division at Nokia, adds, “Partnering with Supermicro further validates Nokia SR Linux and Event-Driven Automation as the right software foundation for today’s data centre and IP networks.

“It also gives us significantly greater reach into the enterprise market through Supermicro’s extensive channels and direct sales, aligning with our strategy to expand in cloud, HPC, and AI-driven infrastructure.”

