Comnet releases 720W industrial PoE switch

Author: Joe Peck

Comnet, a manufacturer of mission-critical industrial networking systems, has just announced the release of an “ultra-resilient,” high-power PoE switch.

As the first in Comnet’s new line of IEEE802.3bt-compliant ethernet switches, the CNGE10FX2TX8MSBT switch has been designed to power next-generation devices in extreme environments.

With 8 RJ45 ports delivering 90W simultaneously and a total PoE budget of 720W, plus 2 SFP ports supporting up to 2.5 Gbps, the new system has been engineered for high-capacity, high-performance applications like advanced IP cameras, edge sensors, digital signage, and intelligence-driven systems.

The switch’s power architecture allows users to install a smaller power supply today and scale up later, aiming to eliminate the need for costly hardware replacements as demands grow.

Built for resilience and bandwidth intensive applications, the switch maintains full power output across a -40°C to +70°C temperature range, while ruggedised housing and redundant power inputs intend to ensure maximum uptime.

It is designed for mission-critical sectors, including transportation, security, energy, and manufacturing, and features Comnet’s Port Guardian technology, which automatically locks down ports in case of tampering to guard against unauthorised access.

“We are proud to introduce our latest product innovation, designed and built in the United States, for harsh environments with high bandwidth and high-power requirements,” says Sergio Resendiz, President, Comnet.

“We built this new switch to deliver full 90W power on every port, even in harsh conditions.

“Whether you need that level of power today or are planning for tomorrow, the new switch provides the flexibility to scale without compromising reliability or security. It’s built to keep your network connected, no matter the circumstances.”

Designed, manufactured, and supported in the United States, the switch meets BABA, NDAA, and TAA compliance standards.