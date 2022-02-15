Nebulon has announced it has developed the first Red Hat Ansible collection for smart Infrastructure, which includes a set of modules that customers can use to integrate Nebulon infrastructure management into their Ansible automation playbooks. The Nebulon Ansible Collection, combined with the Nebulon ON cloud control plane, reduces operational overhead by up to 75% compared to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and 3-tier infrastructure alternatives.

Large IT organisations today are reducing costly downtime and delays associated with new projects by investing in automation frameworks that minimise risk by eliminating error-prone manual provisioning. Traditional infrastructure, such as 3-tier architectures and HCI, limit an enterprise’s ability to easily automate at scale, as API fragmentation, authentication, and authorisation require highly skilled resources, can take days or weeks to implement and maintain, and may be difficult to monitor and secure in distributed environments.

With the Nebulon Ansible Collection and a combination of Nebulon cluster (nPod), operating system, and storage provisioning, IT organisations can now deploy infrastructure end to end and configure applications entirely from within their Ansible playbooks. This powerful capability accelerates their automation efforts and minimises the tools and scripts they must maintain. Nebulon customers can now rely on Ansible to quickly provision, tear down, and reprovision infrastructure for their application clusters and manage data services, in addition to the regular application configuration automation tasks they achieve with Ansible today.

“Enterprises and service providers are increasingly searching for solutions which match the public cloud IaaS experience on-premises,” says Camberley Bates, managing director and analyst at Evaluator Group. “Nebulon integrated with Ansible’s automation platform enables customers to automate provisioning of their end-to-end hybrid deployments and make this a reality.”

Architected to be endlessly scalable, the Nebulon cloud-control plane, Nebulon ON, follows an API-first design principle. Nebulon ON enables IT organisations to automate thousands of infrastructure devices from a single API in the cloud that is always up-to-date, works consistently across heterogeneous infrastructure, and easily backs automation frameworks such as Ansible. Combined with a smart data plane, IT organisations are equipped with sophisticated tooling that allows them to deliver faster time to value by centrally provisioning their entire infrastructure services via a self-service approach. Developers and infrastructure owners can deploy complete application clusters in a few minutes, with tailored infrastructure that optimises density and cost.

“In order to be successful, IT organisations and service providers want to move away from managing their IT infrastructure manually and instead adopt automation frameworks. Infrastructure automation cannot be an exclusive privilege for hyperscale cloud providers, but it means on-premises IT infrastructure must be modernised in order to be successful,” comments Siamak Nazari, CEO of Nebulon. “We are proud to make automation tools and infrastructure solutions accessible for our customers, and ultimately allow them to automate their infrastructure like the biggest cloud vendors would.”