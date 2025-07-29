Mitsubishi partners with Modius

Author: Joe Peck

Japanese multinational engineering company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has signed an agreement with US-based Modius to integrate its OpenData data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platform with MHI’s power, cooling, and control technologies.

The collaboration will focus on delivering a comprehensive offering for data centre energy management (DCEM) on a global scale.

Modius’s OpenData DCIM software provides real-time visibility into critical infrastructure, supporting improved capacity planning, energy efficiency, and uptime.

The platform has been deployed in over 250 sites worldwide and includes AI/ML-based analytics to support proactive maintenance and operational optimisation.

The integration of Modius’s platform into MHI’s data centre portfolio seeks to enhance the company’s ability to offer customers real-time diagnostics, predictive insights, and greater control over facility performance.

The OpenData AI/ML module is designed to recognise normal operational patterns and flag anomalies early, allowing data centre operators to “respond before issues escalate.”

“With the addition of the Modius DCIM platform to our digital portfolio, we can offer enhanced services to both existing and new customers seeking visibility and operational optimisation in next-generation data centres,” claims Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager, DCEM at MHI.

“MHI remains committed to supporting sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure.”

Craig Compiano, President at Modius, adds, “MHI’s global presence and its alignment with our mission to drive efficiency, improve sustainability, and optimise performance in data centres make this collaboration a strong match. We look forward to working together to support facilities worldwide.”