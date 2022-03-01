Panduit has launched the SmartZone G5 Security Handle for ITE cabinets, which is designed to meet the most rigorous security challenges, both physical and digital, in today’s data centre environments. The multi-functional smart handle offers multiple configurations with and without a keypad to compliment users’ operational requirements. The integrated keypad version enables dual authentication by allowing for a card swipe and pin-code combination to access the cabinet.

The G5 Security handle seamlessly mates with most data centre cabinets and has the capability to read both low frequency (125kHz) and high frequency (13.5MHz) cards. The handle has been designed to be current and future compliant with regulations required within this environment and is also GDPR ready, HIPAA ready and PCI-DSS ready to ensure that this design meets data centres and users’ cabinet security needs.

It can support 200 authorised users and features an integral humidity sensor allowing humidity sensing to be optimally placed near the centre of the cabinet. The Status LED provides visual indication of the handle and security status. The Beacon LED is a visual indicator to provide status of the health of the cabinet at-a-glance. The beacon will flash yellow when the cabinet is in a minor alarm or flash red when the cabinet has a critical alarm. Users can use the beacon’s locate function to flash the beacon a defined colour to easily locate the cabinet when in a long run of cabinets.

Expanding the capabilities of the Panduit SmartZone software, the G5 Security handle offers an integrated humidity sensor and specially designed environmental and door sensors. This allows data capture and consolidation which is utilised for real-time monitoring management and automated documentation. The SmartZone G5 Security Handle connects directly to Panduit G5 iPDU and transmits real time information enabling control and management of cabinet access either directly through the on-board web interface or via SmartZone Cloud Software.