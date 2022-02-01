Infinidium has announced the launch of its Proprietary Next Generation data centre Cooling and Power Supply Infrastructure that can reduce both Operating & Capital Costs by as much as 50%.

The independently verified modular technology named The Vortex Vacuum Chamber is believed to be the most efficient data centre cooling system ever designed which is coupled with an Extra-Low Voltage Direct Current smart Nanogrid. The PTC Patent pending configuration utilizes biomimicry for heat management and decentralized active battery storage which enhances adjacent renewable output while drastically lowering electrical conversion losses.

The system eliminates complex cooling infrastructure, generators and other auxiliary equipment which individually can offset all Infinidium capital costs. The systems can be rapidly placed in existing facilities with minimal retrofitting and permitting requirements.

The inner chamber open air configuration will also enable robotic assembly and operation amongst other innovative enhancements being developed by the Company.

Traditional data centre energy consumption is a major growing global concern as COVID-19 and expansion of the Cloud has created unsustainable new demand. Infinidium technology can potentially achieve the highest FLOPS/Watt output and create the smallest environmental footprint to date.

The company is actively seeking strategic alliances and capital partners for the mass-deployment of the technology.