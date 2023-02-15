Veeam Software has introduced the new Veeam Data Platform, a platform delivering advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities. The Veeam Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR) v12, provides secure backup and fast reliable recovery that keeps business running. It brings together the latest features offered from Veeam into a single solution that is offered in three enterprise-grade editions for protecting cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes applications across complex and expanding IT environments, and the increasing set of challenges facing every organisation from outages to errors and ransomware.

Veeam Data Platform delivers the three key requirements to keep a business running: data security, data recovery and data freedom to back up and use data from anywhere without platform or cloud lock-in. There are three enterprise-grade editions: Foundation, Advanced and Premium. All editions contain Veeam’s VBR and Instant Recovery; Advanced and Premium editions also deliver advanced resiliency features including monitoring, analytics and recovery.

• Foundation Edition offers complete data protection with VBR v12, which adds more than 500 new features and enhancements.

• Advanced Edition combines VBR with Veeam ONE to give customers intelligent monitoring and observability to identify and resolve any backup or recovery problems before they begin.

• Premium Edition offers enterprise Modern Data Protection and recovery capabilities as the premier offering – with VBR, ONE and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator (VRO). Building on the other editions, Premium adds the full automation of complex data recovery process with near-zero Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) while automating testing and providing complete data resiliency with the confidence of one click recovery. Premium edition customers are also eligible for the new Veeam Ransomware Warranty which covers the cost of data recovery, up to $5 million, in the event of a ransomware or cyber attack.

“Organisations are more vulnerable than ever. Over the past 12 months, 85% of organisations were attacked at least once – up from 76%,” says Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “We understand IT leaders feel they aren’t sufficiently protected and as IT environments continue to grow more complex and demanding, it’s now obvious that Modern Data Protection must be integrated into the overall ‘cyber preparedness’ plan. The Veeam Data Platform brings the best of Veeam solutions together to deliver a single platform with relentless security, reliable data recovery and trusted data freedom, and is designed to give our customers the choice to leverage the right solution that fits their needs and keeps their business running.”

All editions of Veeam Data Platform leverage the latest backup and recovery technology of VBR v12 as its foundation. New functionality that advances enterprise-grade recovery capabilities ensures confidence in the face of disaster or cyber attacks across the hybrid cloud, including:

• New Direct-to-object storage backups: take full advantage of the unlimited scalability of on-premises and cloud object storage without sacrificing performance. Send backups directly to Veeam’s ecosystem of object storage partners on-premises with the performance needed to meet goals or backup your edge locations directly to cloud object storage.

• Immutability for every workload: ensure backups can always be restored after a cyber attack with comprehensive, enterprise-grade immutability options, including on-premises object, block and file storage, hardened repositories and deduplicating storage appliances, cloud object storage and tape.

• Cyber resilient: enable the fastest response to ransomware attacks by identifying, alerting and restoring only clean data, including automation and proven recovery orchestration for all workloads. Empower a zero-trust journey with multi-factor authentication (MFA), password-less service accounts (gMSA) for Windows and single-use credentials for Linux, and fortify defence against cyber attacks with Kerberos-only and IPv6-only environment support.

• Hybrid-cloud optimised: achieve even greater efficiency and security across the hybrid cloud with immutable backups for cloud-native AWS and Microsoft Azure workloads, new cloud-integrated agents for lift-and-shift workloads, and unified cloud monitoring and reporting.

• Ecosystem Excellence: Veeam Universal Storage API 2.0 and new Smart Object Storage API provide even more future-proofing for enterprise scalability and offsite resiliency. Ecosystem vendors include Pure Storage, Scality and Object First as the inaugural launch partners that integrate with these new APIs.

Veeam’s monitoring and analytics solution delivers intelligent insights and visibility within the NEW Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium Editions to help identify and resolve issues before problems arise, ensuring the highest protection of critical data. The latest version expands on new capabilities and includes support for more Veeam backup solutions (including Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365). Additionally, new monitoring and visibility capabilities include immutability reporting and data protection statuses for multi-cloud. These new advances deliver more value and insight into businesses’ data protection strategy than ever before.

The new Veeam Data Platform Premium Edition also includes recovery orchestration, one of the most powerful tools to cut down time to recovery – delivering confidence in business resiliency. By automating planning, testing and orchestrating the steps needed to recover from a disaster, businesses can simplify operations and prove backup compliance. The Veeam Data Platform now delivers automated, orchestrated recovery to Microsoft Azure, instant restore of Veeam Agents backups as virtual machines (VMs), and an automated recovery rollback for clean, ransomware-free data recoveries.

Platform extensions may be added to any of the Veeam Data Platform editions, or operated standalone, including backup for Kubernetes with Kasten K10 by Veeam, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, and Veeam Backup for Salesforce.