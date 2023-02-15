According to a research report published by Spherical Insights and Consulting, the global data centre infrastructure market size is to grow from $50 billion in 2021 to $120 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period. The market value is predicted to rise as online services are used more frequently worldwide.

The size and power of data centres has grown significantly as a result of the rising need for more effective IT solutions and the financial advantages of contemporary integrated connectivity applications. The need for self-contained data centres has also been driven by the growing global market competition and technologies like cloud computing and big data. In addition, the financial implications of the data centre acquisition by key market participants have increased demand for cloud technologies. In fact, there are numerous initiatives being taken by international providers of data centre systems to lessen latency issues and enhance the user experience. Additionally, the governments of many nations are implementing a number of actions to boost regional digital development and encourage the use of data centre technologies.

The market demand for traditional and modular data centre solutions and services is expected to rise during the anticipated time period as more small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups have begun implementing network infrastructure solutions. In addition, the growth in data collection via digital channels and rising data consumption, combined with the adoption of advanced technologies, have made it simpler for many businesses to grow their databases and move mission-critical workloads to data centres. In addition, a number of significant market players have begun investing heavily in data centre projects to suit the organisations’ demands for infrastructure. Data centres require significant upfront costs, and their development takes between two and three years. Until the data centre is fully operational, businesses frequently struggle to handle finances and other company functions. In addition, the rising use of power is another factor impeding the market’s overall expansion.

The cooling solutions segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 10% over the forecast period

Based on product, the global data centre infrastructure market is segmented into cooling, power, UPS, IT racks and enclosures, LV/MV distribution, networking equipment and DCIM. Due to the growing emphasis on enhancing efficiency by simplifying overall power usage, the cooling solutions category is predicted to rise by 10%. In order to keep the servers, UPS, GPUs, and networking equipment functional, modern data centres require powerful and effective cooling solutions.

The hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period

On the basis of component, the global data centre infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Among them, it is projected that demand for high-quality hardware equipment will fuel market expansion. The requirement for high-quality IT infrastructure that can adapt to changing end-user demand has increased as a result of the growing popularity of micro, cloud, modular, and edge data centres. In addition, there is a growing need for small, high-performance IT components to assure space savings in micro and modular infrastructures. The segmental growth is also being supported by the rising need for cooling equipment that mandates the preservation of IT components from overheating. The players have also begun concentrating on providing cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions to guarantee optimal cooling of IT systems.

The colocation segment to dominate the market with the market share of 21.7%

Based on the application, the global data centre infrastructure market is segmented into BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom. With a market share of 21.7% and a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, the colocation category is leading the pack of these. The creation of more new data centre facilities is the primary cause of the expansion. In order to establish a distinctive position in the industry, technology suppliers have begun to expand their market presence. In addition, the introduction of large sites will raise the demand for sophisticated software for managing a facility’s labour, infrastructure, and security.