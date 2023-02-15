Kohler Power has set its sights on making 2023 a year of sustainability. Throughout 2022, Kohler has been eager to create more sustainable products and practices amid the rising demand for more connectivity and data centre services. The company plans to use last year’s initiatives as a springboard into 2023, setting the stage for more conversations about how the company and its counterparts can leave the world a better place for future generations by reducing environmental impacts.

“Kohler Power is laser focused on sustainability, as we have been for 150 years,” says Ryan Baumann, Global Director, Data Centre Sales. “From our water mission awards, to introducing new initiatives and technologies into our power products, we are 100% committed to being part of the solution that helps our industry reach its goals. Our leadership has not only made it a priority, but also a passion to drive change with all of our products across our business units within Kohler.”

Leading into 2023, Kohler announced that Laura Kohler will be the company’s first Chief Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. This new appointment marks a significant step forward in accelerating the incorporation of sustainability, social impact and DEI across Kohler’s global companies – including its data centres division. As Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer, Laura will help the company fully focus on this effort at every level, and is also investing in several other positions that will help the company achieve its long-term sustainability, social impact and DEI vision and goals. Laura will lead a team of over 40 experts, who will focus on strengthening the company’s relationship with key stakeholders, expanding the development of environmentally friendly products and processes, and advocating on important industry and societal challenges.

Additionally, at the beginning of the year, Kohler announced a partnership with Robert Swan OBE, on his 2023 Undaunted Expedition that will take him across the Antarctic landmass to the Geographic South Pole – relying solely on renewable energy sources. Kohler is equipping Swan’s journey with a customised KOHLER generator that utilises a KOHLER diesel engine fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Kohler Power launched its HVO solution last year for all of its diesel engines. Underscoring the company’s commitment to lessen the environmental impact of its engines, HVO is a renewable paraffinic fuel that is produced with plant or animal oils derived from the residues of the meat and fish industries. HVO does not use agricultural resources or contribute to deforestation, and a reduction in overall CO 2 emissions of up to 90% can be obtained.

Kohler Power also shared its 150 years of expertise as a contributing author in the book ‘Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Industry Leaders’ that addresses realistic ways to make the technology, telecom and data centre industries more environmentally sustainable. Kohler’s chapter, titled ‘Powering a Better Future: Kohler’s Evolutionary and Revolutionary Approaches,’ examines the industry from the perspective of a supplier providing much-needed backup power. With record amounts of data being consumed worldwide, the need for data centre services that enable business applications, online marketplaces and connected applications, as well as empower streaming television shows and social media applications, are higher than ever. With the rise in demand for data comes the increased need for reliable backup power sources to keep mission-critical applications operating in the event of a power failure.