A recent YouGov survey found that 80% of data-driven businesses claim they have a critical advantage as the impact of the pandemic continues. Today, Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, announces the launch of a new dedicated ‘region’ in London to harvest data insights using its fully hosted SaaS offering, Tableau Online. This region, their second in Europe after Dublin, will offer Tableau’s customers enhanced performance and more choice in data locality. It will be hosted by AWS infrastructure in London.

The fundamental change in how and where people work has made having data in the cloud more essential than ever. Rapid growth and demand for cloud solutions globally (via survey) have driven the launch of several Tableau Online regions since the start of the pandemic, with Japan and Australia launching in June 2020. IDC predicts that by the end of 2021, 80% of enterprises will have put a mechanism in place to shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and that applications will be twice as fast as before, consistent with the growing demand for Tableau services.

“Now more than ever, businesses are leaning on data to help them be more agile and resilient and we are seeing customers turn to the Tableau platform to deliver their organisations’ evolving analytics needs at speed. As customers accelerate their data-driven digitisation journey, we are helping them move faster, with greater insights behind their decision making. The UK region expansion is a direct result of the record demand we are seeing across EMEA for Tableau Online, and our commitment to meet our customers where they are,” says Tom Walker, Executive Vice President, Cloud, at Tableau.

International jewellery retailer, Signet Jewelers, operates over 2,900 stores across the UK, US and Canada including Ernest Jones and H.Samuel. Gary Gruccio, Director of Enterprise and Market Analytics at Signet comments: “Tableau Online enabled us to get started quickly with our visualization strategy. Providing strategic insights in hours rather than days or weeks has transformed decision making at Signet and enabled leadership to take swift corrective action during key selling periods. One example saw us using Tableau to analyse more than 75 million point-of-sale transactions, which helped identify an opportunity worth more than $10 million USD”.

The region is available to both new and existing Tableau Online customers, who have the option to select their preferred location when setting up their Tableau Online site.